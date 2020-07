[DW] It almost sounds like another revolution in Sudan: The crime of apostasy scrapped, female genital mutilation banned, alcohol allowed. But what lies behind Khartoum’s legal amendments, and who will actually benefit?

The post Sudan: What’s Behind Khartoum’s Liberalization of Laws? appeared first on Breaking News.

The post Sudan: What’s Behind Khartoum’s Liberalization of Laws? appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...