Sultan Declares Friday, July 31 Sallah Day, Urges Muslims To Follow COVID-19 Guidelines

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, has declared Friday, July 31, 2020, as Eid-el-Kabir Sallah day.

The Sultan urged Muslims to observe prayers in their mosques and also advised them to strictly observe the COVID-19 guidelines recommended by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Abubakar who is also the President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made the call in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council issued to newsmen on Thursday, in Sokoto.

The statement read:

“In view of the current situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sultan hereby advises all District Heads and Imams in Sokoto State, to observe Eid prayers at their Juma’at Mosques.

“This, in their respective towns and villages and not at Eid Grounds. Also, the Muslim communities throughout the country to do the same to help curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“The Sultan declared Friday, July 31, as the 10th day of Dhul-Hijja 1441 AH and the day of Eid-el-Kabir for the year.

“He felicitates with the Nigeria Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings. Abubakar urged Muslim to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country while wishing them happy Eid-el-Kabir.”

