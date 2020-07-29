Supporters want new GM for Heartland

Our Reporter

SUPPORTERS of Heartland FC have commended Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma for bringing sanity to the club, even as they demanded for a new General Manager for the Owerri-based side.

In a letter signed by their chairman, Comrade Eze Nkemka, the supporters pointed out that with the new soccer season set to begin in September, the government need to act fast to enable the club start pre-season in good time. The supporters in the letter also endorsed the appointment of Hon Dan Chike Ogu as Sports commissioner, declaring that his coming would see Heartland move to the next level.

The letter addressed to Governor Uzodinma through the sports commissioner stated inter alia: “Please, Your Excellency, we also want you to give us a new General Manager soon because the league will be starting by September so that the team can start early preparations. This will enable Heartland to start the league on a good note. Senator Hope Uzodinma (Onwa Oyoko), you deserve accolades.”

