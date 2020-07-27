Supremacy Battle: 2 Killed as Popular Cult Groups Clash in Rivers

Two persons have been shot in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area following a supremacy battle between two rival secret cult groups, the Icelanders and Greenlanders.

While sources said the two people were shot dead during the heavy gun battle between the cult groups, the police said nobody died in the incident that occurred at Amadi-Ama area of the state capital.

It was gathered that the gunshots, which started around 6am, created panic in the area and compelled drivers and commuters to seek alternative routes.

A source, who spoke in confidence said: “This morning the two cult groups terrorising Amadi-Ama clashed. They held the area hostage for hours shooting before the police came. As they were shooting two people died. But I don’t know whether they are cult boys too. After shooting they all ran away.”

The Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the development, but said peace had been restored to the area.

He said: “We are aware of the unfortunate usual senseless act of war of supremacy between the Icelander and Greenlander cult groups at Amadi-Ama this morning.

“We were alerted and we mobilised to the scene, but on arrival the bad boys fled. The Police are on their trail. We have restored normalcy in the area.

“A Keke (tricycle) driver was shot on the leg in the incident and he is receiving treatment. So far, no life was lost in the incident. We have taken over the place.”

He urged residents to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses and called on the public to always provide useful information to the police to combat crime.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Somtochukwu Onyebuchi, who was recently paraded alongside 103 other suspected cultists by the Anambra State Police command confessed that he initiated no fewer than five minors into a secret cult.

Police quoted Onyebuchi, a barber who hails from Ogidi in Idemili Local Government Area of the state, as saying that he regretted his action, blaming it on the devil.

He also reportedly warned other cultists to have a rethink before they were caught, adding that since he joined the cult group five years ago he benefitted nothing from it.

He told police that he had a way of getting underage persons to trust him.

He said, “I’ve been a cultist; member of the JVC since 2015, and I have initiated about five underage children. I have a way of convincing them to join willingly,” he told police at the weekend at the command headquarters, Awka, the state capital.

“I regret engaging in the act because I can’t even boast of what I’ve benefitted since I joined. I advise other members to come out so they won’t be caught.”

Police spokesman Haruna Mohammed said Onyebuchi had been on the police wanted list for some time.

He said, “The suspect was arrested around 5am by peratives attached to the Command Special Anti-cult unit following a tip-off.

“He has initiated so many children, and led us to their hideout where we arrested two underage persons.”

He said they would be charged after investigations.

