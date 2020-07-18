Suspects rape, butcher 18-year-old girl in Niger

By Justina Asishana, Minna

Two men have been arrested by the Niger State Police Command for butchering an 18-year-old girl after raping her.

The suspects, 25 years Abdulkadir Ibrahim of Doko village and 29 years Abubakar Idris of Dabban village in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State confessed to having lured the deceased, Hauwa Saidu, to the place where she was raped and killed.

According to the suspects, they had given Hauwa a lift with their motorcycle to her destination, only for them to divert into the bush along the way.

The victim, who is from Kpada village in Patigi, Kwara State, was unwillingly driven to Effa village in Lavun Local Government Area where the suspects carried out their evil plans on her.

The duo allegedly attacked and killed the deceased with their cutlass after raping her, dismembering her body, taking some parts to an unknown destination and leaving her remains in the bush.

Paraded by the police, one of the suspects, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said they wanted to use her for rituals but could not just let her go without “enjoying her first”.

He said: “We did not know that we would be caught. We had been looking for someone to use for the ritual, and when she approached our motorcycle to ask for a lift to Effa, we saw it as an opportunity that should not be missed.

“We wanted to do rituals because we were tired of being poor. But before we killed her, we decided to enjoy her since she would soon die and no one else would enjoy her again.”

Asked where they took parts of her body to, the suspects were silent, refusing to reveal the place or whether the intended ritual had been carried out.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the suspects were arrested based on information received by police operatives attached to SARS in Minna.

He said that the suspect had confessed to the crime and led them to where the victim’s remains were left.

Abiodun said the case was under investigation, adding that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded.

