Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who has been in detention since he was arrested and hauled before a presidential panel probing his stewardship at the anti-graft agency, has regained his freedom. Magu was detained in a police facility in Abuja from where he was taken before the panel […]

The post Suspended EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu released from detention appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...