Following sustained bargain-hunting in some blue-chip stocks, trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), closed upbeat yesterday, as All Share Index (ASI) appreciated further by 0.18 per cent.

The post Sustained bargain-hunting pushes index further by 0.18% appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Sustained bargain-hunting pushes index further by 0.18% appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...