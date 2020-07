[Swazi Media] The European Union donated 2.4 million euros (about 46.6 million emalangeni in local currency) to Swaziland (eSwatini) as the government stumbled to feed hundreds of thousands of people in desperate need of food during the current coronavirus crisis.

