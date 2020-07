[UNFPA] Mbabane — Once a month, Nolwazi Myeni receives a message on her mobile phone notifying her that family planning services are available at clinics despite the pandemic-related lockdown. “I felt very encouraged to be assured that I could visit any clinic amid COVID-19 for my contraceptive needs,” the 24-year-old said.

