Sylva: APC will reclaim Edo

By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will reclaim Edo State at the September governorship election.

Sylva, the chairman of the Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the All Progressives Congress National Governorship Election Council, said the power of incumbency of Godwin Obaseki cannot retain him at the Government House, as he will be defeated.

He spoke with reporters at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja after his sub-committee’s meeting.

