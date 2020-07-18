Daily News

Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Alleged Overdose And Suicide Attempt

According to several reports, Grammy-nominated songstress Tamar Braxton was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday night after possibly overdosing and attempting suicide. Police responded to a distress call of a possible overdose and suicide attempt at a residence in a downtown Los Angeles high-rise. It is gathered that officers found the 43-year-old singer […]

