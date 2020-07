In her first social media post following an attempted suicide, Tamar Braxton speaks out on the pressure of being a reality TV star and the “toxic, systematic bondage” of reality TV. “It was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize […]

