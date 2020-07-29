Technician Jailed for Cheating Doctor

On Wednesday, July 29, a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, FCT, sentenced a 40-year- old technician, Johnathan James to one year imprisonment for cheating a woman of N250, 000.

James of Gwagwalada, FCT, pleaded guilty criminal breach of trust , misappropriation and cheating, begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu, however gave James an option of N10, 000 fine and ordered him to pay N250, 000 compensation to the complainant, Azubuike Gloria.

Adamu warned James to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on July 23.

Olanipekun said James deceived the complainant into giving him N250, 000 to him, to process an artificial hand for her patient sometime in February.

The prosecution counsel said James misappropriated the money.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 311, 309 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, a businessman, Victor Edoh, on Wednesday appeared in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a man of 2,500 dollars.

The police charged Edoh, who resides at Apo Resettlement Quarters, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, one Hussaini Sabo of Ladi Kwali Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, wrote to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police ( AIG), Zone 7 Headquarters through a petition on July 3.

Ejike alleged that the defendant on June 29, met the complainant and requested for 2,500 dollars an promised to send the Naira equivalent of N1.150 million.

Upon collection of the dollars from the complainant, he alleged that Edoh pretended to have made a mobile online transfer from his Wema Bank account to the complainant’s FCMB .

He said that when Sabo did not get alert and informed Edoh, the defendant said it was probably due to bad network and pleaded with the complaint to allow him go with the dollars pending when the transfer issue will be resolved,” Ejike said.

The prosecutor said the complainant never got the alert and the defendant switched off his mobile phone since then.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

The Magistrate, Linda Chimada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 27, for hearing.

