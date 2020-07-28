Technology, innovation crucial to developmental changes – DG NITDA

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development (NITDA) Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE has affirmed that the world had now entered into an era where technology and its innovations have become powerful catalysts for change in all sectors.

Mallam Kashifu made this remarks during a Webinar event with the theme; Technology, Pedagogy and the Future of Basic and Post- Basic Education in Nigeria organised by M-Solution International.

The NITDA boss, who was represented by the Director IT Infrastructure Solutions, Dr. Usman Abdullahi Gambo, said technology had a great impact in enhancing and empowering pedagogy, which also enriches the lives of students through products, solutions, innovations and shared values.

“Innovations, imaginations and strong decision making skills are becoming increasingly important in meeting new challenges. We need to start implementing new teaching methodologies that can facilitate the development of skills required to participate in a highly globalised digital world,” he said.

Recalling how COVID-19 pandemic created a global learning crisis, halting physical learning in schools, the technology expert pointed out that “there is no better time than now, for our nation to join the ranks of developed nations who have employed technology to shape the future of their educational system.”

Kashifu stressed that the aim of every educational institution was to provide the students with a lifelong knowledge, secured with moral values, which will enable them to be successful and contributes effectively to natural and global development.

He said the Federal Government, in its efforts to ensure continuous learning during the pandemic, had created a task team championed by the Ministry of Education with collaborations with stakeholders and development partners to provide new time guidance on learning resources and to monitor students at home during this period.

According to him, state government has also keyed by providing various teaching and learning programs through the radio and television medium.

Also speaking at the webinar, the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Science and Technology, Saheed a Balogun, said there was the need for the educational sector to identify the importance of ICT and the need to start acquiring teaching knowledge from technology especially now that it becomes key to the digital world for economic development.

Similarly, the CEO of Simple Tech Solutions, Reggie Rusan said, for digital teachings to strive in Nigeria, the need for necessary infrastructure for today’s and future learnings for students had become imperatiev.

Rusan added that technology would continue to change as time goes on but the country must be infrastructural ready for the technological trends.

