Teen music star, Ozzybee, takes charity to Nnewi

By Olaitan Ganiu

TEENAGE songbird, Prince Oziomachukwu Favour Mojekwu aka OzzyBee, has shown love to the less privileged in his home-town, Nnewi, Anambra State.

OzzyBee who runs a charity platform, ‘OzzyBosco Smile Foundation’ has been a forerunner in supporting the needy in his immediate environment in Lagos, in the last few years.

According to him, he chose the period of dreaded Coronavirus to extend the benevolence of his heart to vulnerable people especially widows in his village as to relieve their suffering.

”The palliative distribution was in support of the good works of His Excellency, Chief Willie Maduabuchi Obiano the Governor of Anambra State, who is trying very hard to alleviate the sufferings of the masses in the State created by COVID-19 pandemic.”

