Teen siblings donate face shields to UNTH

From Chris Oji, Enugu

Two Enugu teenage siblings, through their Youth Advocacy Against COVID-19 (YAAC) have donated 200 transparent face shields to University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu.

The siblings, Kamdi and Indrani Okeke, pupils of Spring of Life International School, Enugu, through their organisation, have been involved in fabrication and distribution of face shields to frontline health workers in Nigeria.

The face shields were designed by the siblings as protective equipment against corona virus infection.

The teenagers have also donated hundreds of the face shield to some other hospitals, including the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) Parklane, Enugu, among other activities to check the spread of the pandemic.

Kamdi and Indrani said they were moved to provide the items considering the danger health workers face on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19. They believed they could make use of their talents, ideas and out-of-school time to give back to society.

They expressed concerns about the infection of health workers while caring for patients and thanked them for the sacrifice.

Receiving the face shields, the Chief Medical Director of UNTH, Dr Obinna Onodugo, praised the teenagers and promised that the hospital would translate their philanthropic contributions to the community to greater service delivery.

