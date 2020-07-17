Teenager, 13, drowns in Kano

A 13-year-old boy, Anas Basiru, died in open water at Sauna in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, according to the Kano State Fire Service.

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the organisation, who disclosed this, yesterday, in Kano, said that the incident occurred on Wednesday.

“We received a distress call from one Mallam Haruna Musa at about 4:p.m. that Basiru’s body was found

floating in the open water.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at 4:10 p.m.

“He was handed over to the security personnel on behalf of the family,” the PRO said.

Muhammed further explained that the state fire service had received 97 distress calls from different parts of the state within the last two weeks.

He noted that the calls were in respect of collapsed buildings and fire disasters.

