A teenager identified only as Xiaobin reportedly suffered a stroke that left his left arm paralyzed, after spending the past month gaming and sleeping just two hours a night. The 15-year-old is reported to have been rushed to a hospital in March after passing out in his home in the city of Nannning. After collapsing in his […]

The post Teenager Allegedly Suffers Stroke After Playing Video Games Almost Non-Stop For A Month appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...