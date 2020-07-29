The Police in Adamawa has arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl in Jimeta, Yola.

The command Spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, made this known to Newsmen on Wednesday in Yola.

Nguroje said that the suspect (names withheld) lives in Jambutu Aso Rock in Yola North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspect allegedly committed the offence on July 28, and was arrested by detectives attached to Karewa Division in Yola North Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: Police arrest three out of five who gang raped lady in Ogun

“The suspect, whose shop is next to that of the victim’s mother, took the victim to a Bekaji Primary School, Jimeta, on the pretext of being a good neighbour and (allegedly) raped her.

“The mother, who noticed the swollen private part of her baby immediately reported to the police and the suspect was arrested.

“The victim is now undergoing medical treatment while the suspect is taken into custody for further investigation and prosecution,” Nguroje said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Teenager arrested for allegedly raping neigbour’s two-year-old daughter in classroom in Yola appeared first on Vanguard News.

The post Teenager arrested for allegedly raping neigbour’s two-year-old daughter in classroom in Yola appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...