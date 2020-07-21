Terrorism: Military to restrategise with hybrid warfare – Olonisakin

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, on Monday, said the security challenges in the country has necessitated the use of hybrid warfare and joint operations by the security operatives in the country.

Presenting a paper on Monday at the Defence and Security Study for the Senior Executive Course 42 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Jos Plateau State, he said the joint operation efforts have continued to stabilise the security situation across the country.

He admitted, however, that despite the efforts, there were still some gaps with respect to prosecuting hybrid warfare and joint operations.

He described hybrid warfare as combination of regular and irregular warfare tactics and high application of technology, pointing out that it is pertinent for nations to develop joint operational capabilities in order to adequately manage hybrid warfare.

According to him, in a bid to address the challenges and to improve joint operations within the context of hybrid warfare, the Defence Headquarters designed a framework for joint operations, rejigging capacity development and research efforts, as well as establishing information and space management organisations.

“Nigeria is currently confronted with security challenges ranging from terrorism, insurgency, armed banditry, kidnapping, farmers/herders conflicts, sophisticated armed robbery, illegal oil bunkering, vandalism and militancy.

“The complexity of these threats are further heightened by our porous borders which facilitated unchecked movement of criminal elements, Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALWs) as well as other contraband items from the neighbouring countries.

“These combined factors with resultant negative effects on the socio-economic development in the country have necessitated hybrid warfare and joint operation efforts in Nigeria,” he said.

Similarly, a paper on ‘Nigeria and the Challenges of Hybrid Warfare’ was presented by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) who was represented by his Special Adviser, Technical on Armed Forces, Major General Jibril Tijani Ahmed.

