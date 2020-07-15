Terrorists Demand N900m as Ransom for Victims Abducted in Fresh Kaduna Attack

Following the Kaduna attack that led to the killing of two persons and abduction of about 20 people at Keke community in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, that the abductors have demanded a collective ransom of N900 million to release the victims.

The operation which lasted for hours, saw gunmen who posed as security agents in military and police uniforms mount roadblocks in the community on Sunday night.

The gunmen were said to have killed two people, including a provision vendor who attempted to escape, and abducted at least 20 people.

Those abducted included a 19-year-old female food whom they had demanded N200 million from for her release, failure of which they would “turn her into their wife.”

“The kidnappers called us on Monday evening to demand for N200 million as ransom and then they called again asking if the money was ready,” a family member said.

“Her father is a commercial tricycle operator and the tricycle does not even belong to him. “They threatened that if we fail to raise the ransom she will become their wife,” he said. Our correspondent made attempts to reach the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, but he did not respond to calls. Calls put to the Kaduna State Police command through the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, also got no response.

It was earlier reported that unknown gunmen killed 20 people in Chibuak and Kigudu II communities in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State in a renewed violent attack.

The Parish Priest of Damakasuwa Outstation, Rev. Fr. Aaron Tanko, who oversees the two communities, confirmed that, 20 persons were killed while some others were still missing

Also, a resident in the area who claimed he escaped narrowly, said the gunmen entered the two communities in the midnight of Friday, and Thursday while the villagers were fast asleep, killed 20 people, and injured several others while several others are still missing.

The middle-aged man who refused to disclose his name for fear of attack said the bandits launched another attack on Saturday on Kigudu II where the villagers were preparing for a mass burial of some of the victims who are members of Catholics church The Parish Priest of Damakasuwa Outstation, Rev. Fr. Aaron Tanko, added that, although the bandits were repelled by security personnel, the burial ceremony was conducted without the usual rites. He said in Chibuak village, nine people were killed while 11 were killed in Kigudu II during the Kaduna attack. Given a comprehensive account of the killings, he said, “The attacks took place on Thursday and Friday at midnight. Chibuak was attacked on Thursday and nine people were killed. They attacked Kigudu II on Friday night and killed 11 people. “Some people are still missing so I cannot conclusively say this is the casualty figure. Some of those killed are my parishioners and other Christians of other denominations. “We were preparing for the mass burial of our Parishioners this morning (Saturday) in Kigudu II but we could not do it when the herdsmen came attacking us again. “Many of our villagers are at the mercy of Fulani herdsman. They are always well-armed and they invade our communities and kill people at will. “There are villages where people cannot even go to their farms for fear of being killed by herdsmen,” the clergyman said Kaduna State Police Command PPRO, ASP Mohammad Jalige could not pick his phone, and he did not respond to text messages sent to him.

