The church is growing despite lockdown, says Oyedepo

By Adeola Ogunlade

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), has disclosed that the Church of Christ cannot be held down by any human action nor the gate of hell, because the church must move forward and has been growing despite the global lockdown on the back of the Coronavirus pandemic. “We are growing despite the lockdown and all anti-Christ policies.”

Oyedepo stated this during the early morning covenant hour of prayer held virtually by the church on Thursday 23 July. According to him, 310 new churches were planted last Sunday noting that not less than 300 churches were planted by the ministry each week in the last eight weeks.

According to him, the goal of the church is to plant 10,000 new churches this year across the world. “God has not only been helping us to plant the churches but He has also been raising the army. Training is going on now. Is there anywhere you enter without finding a Winner’s member? God’s agenda is unstoppable,” said Oyedepo.

Speaking further on the impact of the church on society, Oyedepo opined that

God is raising men and women with divine impact. “An army of giants is rising from this platform. A lot of you standing here today will be mighty instruments in the hands of God,” he said.

He said, “God is still taking cities, hence every city is takable by God’s intervention. “We serve a city-taking God. God takes towns and cities through signs and wonders. He took the city of Samaria through Philip”.

“People are in need and they want practical solution to their problems. We serve a practical God who gives practical solution to problems,” said Oyedepo.

He noted that the lockdown cannot stop the progress of the church, the same way it cannot stop God from working his wonders. “Can you lockdown heaven’s finances? If you think you can, there is a need to check your…You can’t lockdown Jesus. Can you lockdown the sun? Jesus is the sun of righteousness.”

Like this: Like Loading...