The Massive Corruption In NDDC Made Me Resign – Ex-Governor, Kwankwaso

Rab’iu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, on Saturday, revealed why he resigned from his position in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

Kwankwaso said he resigned from the (NDDC) in 2010 due to the rampant corrupt practices in many government agencies, which was as a result of the failure of the leadership of these agencies.

Mr Kwankwaso, who once contested in the Nigerian Presidential elections resigned from the board of the NDDC in 2010.

According to Kwankwaso, he resigned his appointment because of official corrupt practices in the commission “that he doesn’t want to take part in”.

Speaking with BBC Hausa, the former governor said that the rampant corruption in the NDDC “was due to greed and desperate moves by government officials to accumulate wealth”.

It would be important to note that Kwankwaso has equally been accused of corruption in the past.

According to Daily Trust, a petition was written against the former governor to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged diversion of N3.8 billion local government funds in the 2015 general election.

In the petition, Rab’iu Kwankwaso was accused of compelling Kano’s 44 council chairmen to fund his presidential campaign with N70 million each.

However, he denied the allegations.

In 2020, he and his successor, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, were also accused of being complicit in a N35 billion defence contract fraud, a charge he also denied.

In his interview on Saturday, Rab’iu Kwankwaso said he hates corruption and would not be a part of it.

“Many times people who sabotage the economy through stealing, nothing is done to them and they end up being with (in) the government.

“All these happenings in the NDDC is because the leaders are not vigilant enough. If the leaders are responsible and vigilant over the huge amount of money being released, even through borrowing, and which is later embezzled, the government would have prevented this,” the former governor added.

However, when asked why he could not expose the corrupt activities while in the NDDC, he said the “corrupt practices there were unprecedented”

His revelation comes at a time the NDDC is facing various allegations of corruption, financial impropriety and massive corruption.

