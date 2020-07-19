The Nation reporter, others win 2020 BudgIT fellowship

Agency Reporter

The Education and Labour reporter of The Nation, Frank Ikpefan has won the 2020 BudgIT/Civic Hive Media Fellowship.

Five other journalists, including Taiwo Adebulu, an investigative reporter with TheCable; Osaruonamen Ibizugbe, Correspondent with ITV Abuja; Babatunde Okunola, Content lead, Royal FM Ilorin; Gbenga Ogundare, freelance investigative journalist and Kelechuckwu Iruoma, Freelance Investigative Journalist, will join him in the fellowship.

According to the organisers, Civic Hive, BudgIT’s civic innovation hub, is committed to raising civic tech leaders for transforming governance, social issues and creating intersections for civic engagements through technology.

The organisation uses an array of tech tools to simplify the budget and matters of public spending for citizens to encourage transparency and accountability in government.

Civic Hive’s Manager, Iyanuoluwa Bolarinwa, said journalists with the best resumes and stories were selected from over 285 applicants by a panel of credible judges who are luminaries in the field of journalism.

“This year’s edition will be focused on stories that will advance and drive citizen engagement on transparency, accountability and social issues around Gender Inequality, Health, Agriculture, Social Investment programs and the Extractive Industry,” Bolarinwa said.

The BudgIT/Civic Hive Media Fellowship Program started in 2017 and is aimed at featuring journalists who would drive conversations and applicable thought processes to increase advocacy on budget access, project tracking, social justice, gender equality and anti-corruption, among others.

The programme has amplified the voices, ideas and data driven stories that have proposed solutions to advocacy issues to create a more egalitarian society that works for all.

