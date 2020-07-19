The power of knowing God

Psalm 100:1-5, “Make a joyful noise unto the LORD, all ye lands. [2] Serve the LORD with gladness: come before his presence with singing. [3] Know ye that the LORD he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. [4] Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. [5] For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.”

You don’t come into the presence of the Lord crying. Have you seen a little child running to the father with a broad smile on his face?

He knows that he is coming to the father, the authority in his life.

In the same way, the Bible says we should come before God with excitement because we know that He is God; the Authority in the Universe, our Father, and our Maker. If you find some people praising Him excitedly, it’s because they know Him. Those who don’t know Him come mourning, and looking frustrated.

Apostle Paul’s yearning and desire was to know Him. He said this in Philippians 3:10, “That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death…”

His first question when he had his conversion experience was, “Who are You Lord?” Acts 9:5. It is obvious that this question was a desire for a deeper revelation of the Lord as opposed to wanting a mere introduction. He already knew Him as Lord, but he wanted a deeper revelation of this deity that could knock him off the horse just like that. That you call Him Lord does not mean that you truly know Him.

His prayer for the church was for the church to have a deeper revelation of Christ. Ephesians 1:17.

What Did He Want To Know?

We have a natural tendency to want to know more about the things we see and how they function, our environment, etc. and we should. Our curiosity drives us to conduct research into various parts of creation as we know it, and we should. But apostle Paul had a different quest. He wanted to know more about the Creator, the Christ; His majesty, His supremacy, His glory and power, His nature, His position, His authority. His Kingdom, His principles, His character, His integrity, His faithfulness, trustworthiness, His love and compassion, His mercy, His holiness, etc.

But the more we understand the created order, the weaker we have become, in morals, and in character. And the more deficient we are in character, the more dangerous we have become both to ourselves and others including the created order.

Knowing Him is more profitable than a thousand degrees and PHDs.

You will be strong. Here is the way the prophet Daniel put it; “And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits.” Daniel 11:32 You will do exploits. You will do the works He did and more. You will make a global impact. You will be free of oppression. You will be blessed mightily. 2Peter 1:3, “According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue…” It is through the knowledge of Him that we enjoy all things that pertain unto life and godliness. We are called to glory (magnificence, splendour, beauty, grandeur), and virtue (quality, advantage, asset,), but it takes the knowledge of Jesus to enjoy it. Those who don’t know Him perish in hunger, lack, frustration.

Seek to understand His Kingship and His Kingdom. Become a God chaser and everything else will chase you. Matthew 6:31-34.

Why Did He Want To Know Christ?

To adore, praise, and worship Him. To become like Him in his consciousness. Most of us don’t know that we are already like Him in nature and character. Lions deliver lions, man delivers man, God delivers god. To know himself. The more you know Him, the more you know yourself. Because you are made in His image. a) The more you know Him, the more you become aware of your new nature of righteousness, authority, power, love, compassion, faith, wealth, generosity, etc. b) The more you know Him, the stronger you become. The people that know their God they shall be strong, the more exploits you can make. “…and they shall do exploits.” The more you know what you are capable of doing. The more you know Him the stronger your faith. Apostle Paul’s faith was rooted in his knowledge of Jesus. “For the which cause I also suffer these things: nevertheless I am not ashamed: for I know whom I have believed, and am persuaded that he is able to keep that which I have committed unto him against that day.” 2Timothy 1:12

We often plead our humanity to excuse or justify our failures. We hide behind the cloak of our humanity to justify our fallibility. Jesus never did that. The people kept trying to tie him down to his humanity, but He kept resisting them and only referred to His divinity. He made statements like, “I and the Father are one.” “If you have seen Me, you have seen the Father.” “I am the Bread of life.”

Whenever people tell you that you can’t do something, they are trying to remind you that you are only human and therefore you should operate within the confines of your weak and limited human nature. This is the greatest deception in the world today.

When are we going to start saying, ‘I and Jesus are one.’ ‘I’m righteous and holy, just like Him.’ ‘I am loving, just like Him.’ ‘I have power His Name.’ ‘Just like Him, no one can take my life from me.’ ‘I have everything I need and want, just like Him.’

Your greatest desire should be to know Him. As you admire and praise Him today, thank Him for making you to be just like Him. Thank Him for preserving your life and the lives of your loved one. Thank Him for all that He has blessed you with. And ask Him to progressively reveal Himself to you.

Return To Basics

Block out time for your quite time. Protect and guard it jealously. Block out time to study word of God daily. Pursue Him in prayer and Bible study.

May He reveal Himself to you more and more, and may you know Him more and more, in Jesus Name!

Bishop Dr. Charles Olowojoba is the General Overseer of Dayspring Bible Church Worldwide with HQ in Abuja, Nigeria & President, Dayspring Christian Ministries Int’l. Website: www.dayspringcmi.org e-mail: dayspringcm2000@yahoo.com Help line: 08035150515

