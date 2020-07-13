There Is A Plot To Cause Crisis In Iruland – Oniru Cries Out

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, has raised an alarm that faceless individuals have planned to cause a crisis in Iruland, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos.

Last week, there was a clash between the two Oniru royal families over an alleged control of estates belonging to the entire Oniru families.

Some quarters accused Oba Lawal of planning to take over of control of Oniru estates which allegedly belongs to the family of the immediate past Oniru, late Oba Idowu Abiodun, who passed on in 2019 at the age of 82.

Oba Lawal’s ascension of the throne since June 7, has spiralled into a debate between the Abisogun and Akiogun ruling houses.

The media office of the Oba have alleged that a protest is scheduled for today at an undisclosed location.

The statement read:

“The attention of the Oniru’s palace and the Oniru royal family has been drawn to a planned protest by a faceless group sponsored by some disgruntled members of the family in order to precipitate and create confusion within the Iru Kingdom.

“We are using this medium to alert members of the public and, in particular, security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and forestall a probable break down of law and order in Iruland through this ill-conceived protest, meant to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public and cause a breach of public peace.

“We have it on good authority that thugs and paid agents from outside the kingdom have been recruited and mobilised to be part of the protest slated for Monday, July 13, at a yet to be announced location.

“It is important to reiterate that Iru Kingdom is a peaceful, upscale community in Lagos which has been further reaffirmed by the Oniru of Iru, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal, who upon his ascension, continued to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring that all residents and business owners have a comfortable environment to live in and do business.

“We are, therefore, advising parents and guardians to warn their wards not to be used for any act that will cause a public disturbance.

“All residents are similarly enjoined to go about their lawful duties unhindered, as all efforts are being made to ensure that peace and development continue to reign in Iru Kingdom.”

Like this: Like Loading...