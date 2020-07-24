Third Mainland Bridge: Sanwo-Olu assures of smooth movement

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured the residents of seamless movement, despite the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge as from tonight.

The governor said only 25 per cent of road users will be affected as 75 per cent or 80 per cent of other road users plying the route would still be able to use it.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Thursday at the Lagos House in Marina when he hosted newly deployed Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Olusegun Ogungbamide and the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Adeyinka Ayinla.

The governor said the state would deploy over 650 Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials to ensure free flow of traffic. He added that his administration had intensified efforts to repair alternative routes, clear the waterways and ensure that additional jetties were operational to support existing ones.

Sanwo-Olu said additional 600 buses would start plying Abule-Egba, Alausa, Ikeja, Ebutte-Metta in August.

Ogungbamide said 250 FRSC officers would control traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge and alternative routes.

He explained that since the popular bridge belongs to the Federal Government, the onus is on the commission to give the partial closure a serious attention.

Ayinla said because of the huge volume of traffic the partial closure would cause, NSCDC personnel would provide tight security for motorists and commuters during the repairs.

Like this: Like Loading...