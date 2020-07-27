Three kidnap suspects held, two killed in Ebonyi

Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

POLICE in Ebonyi State said on Sunday that they killed two suspects and arrested three in two shootouts with kidnappers.

In one of the cases, three persons from Enugu State were kidnapped in Ezzagu community where they came for business.

Police spokesperson Loveth Odah said the community kept the three victims, a lady and two men, hostage for four days and called their family members demanding N10m ransom.

She said one of the kidnappers sent his bank account details for the ransom payment.

“At a time, he decided to collect the money cash, dressing like a madman to avert the eagle eye of the police but unfortunately for him the police operatives had already taken over the area and he was arrested”, Odah said, adding that the kidnap suspect later took policemen to their hideout where the victims were watched by four members of the gang.

Read Also: Pregnant woman beaten to death in Ebonyi

On sighting the police, they opened fire.

“In the process two policemen sustained bullet injuries, and two of the kidnappers were gunned down, while two escaped with the female victim,” she said.

Odah said the female victim was possibly raped repeatedly by her captors.

In the second kidnap case, a man abducted in Enugu was taken to Ebonyi where his abductors reportedly collected N1milion ransom, from which they gave their victim N5,000 to return home.

On a tip-off, the police trailed them, and arrested one of them after a shootout.

Like this: Like Loading...