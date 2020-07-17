Thugs invade Bauchi NUJ secretariat, disrupt APC factional press conference

Political thugs numbering about 50 suspected to be loyal to a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State yesterday attacked the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), where they disrupted a press conference organised by another camp of the party.

The thugs stormed the secretariat at 10:40am when factional members of the party were about to start addressing the press on the crisis in the party.

It took the intervention of policemen led by the Bauchi State Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili to restore normalcy at the secretariat. Our correspondent reports that, on sighting the policemen, the thugs fled the scene.

Two journalists sustained minor injuries during the invasion and were accompanied to the police headquarters by the state NUJ chairman Umar Sa’id and other officials to give statements.

When contacted, the APC chairman Uba Ahmed Nana, said he was not aware of the attack.

