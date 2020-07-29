Thursday, Friday are public holidays

By Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared tomorrow, July 30 and Friday, July 31, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola announced the two days on Tuesday in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah, quoted Aregbesola as congratulating Muslims and all Nigerians at home and abroad on the occasion.

He urged Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country.

Aregbosola assured that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration remained committed to battling COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians.

