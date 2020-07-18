Tipende project targets government’s accountability

By Elizabeth Osayande

Orodata Science, ODS, and the Alliance for Community Action, ACA, are set to launch a data-driven workshop tagged “Tipende project,” that seeks to give citizens the platform and tools to hold government accountable.

The collaborative virtual workshop, fixed for between July 27 and August 21, according to the team leaders, a Nigerian, Blaise Aboh of ODS, and a Zambian, Andrew Banda, of ACA, is being implemented with support from Hivos Foundation.

According to Aboh, the project, which includes capacity development on data reporting technologies towards evidence-based social accountability and advocacy, will equip citizens and civil society organisations, CSOs, with skills and knowledge to leverage rights-based approaches when holding the government to account.

He added that: “Tipende will serve as a platform for the reskilling of citizens, and strengthening of the voice of the civil society as they continue to demand greater accountability and good governance.

“Tipende is in line with other global initiatives intending to evolve or reform accountability mechanisms towards enhanced service delivery, poverty reduction, people-centric policies, empowerment of citizens and the strengthening of the democratic processes.

“The project will equip augmented reporting techniques such as data visualisation, analysis and reporting to stakeholders and local leaders who will use it to demand social accountability and at the same time deliver focused services that their communities need the most.

“And beneficiaries will utilise the skills learned to produce data-centric creative outputs that can be showcased in their community and also be used by the community at the end of the project.”

While noting that the first batch of beneficiaries will involve selected Zambian civil society representatives and other citizens, Aboh explained that the next batch will have participants from Nigeria.

ODS is a civic technology organisation that leverages augmented reporting technologies and techniques such as data science, artificial intelligence and automation to democratise public data towards the facilitation of easy access to information for citizens and the media, and to promote accountability and transparency in government.

ACA, a Zambian NGO, promotes community participation and accountability in development, focusing on citizen-based advocacy in demanding for responsible and accountable management of public resources at national and local levels.

