Tiv/Jukun crisis: MUTUK urges factions to sheathe bloody swords

The President of the Mutual Union of Tiv in the United Kingdom (MUTUK), Dr Kohol Shadrach Iornem, has expressed deep concern over the renewed endless violence between the warring communities of Jukun and Tiv predominantly in the Southern senatorial district of Taraba State which often spilled into bordering communities in Benue State.

Iornem on Sunday posited that the killings, bloodbath, acts of arson and wanton destruction of properties are needless.

“It is also regrettable that these unfortunate conflagrations have spiraled into the border communities of Taraba and Benue states. It’s time to sheathe the bloody swords in Southern Taraba,” he stated.

The MUTUK president in a statement signed by his Publicity Secretary, Ms Salome Biam, noted that the union finds it extremely difficult to understand the refusal of the internecine conflagrations to abate, despite several interventions by security agents, including the Nigerian Army, the Governors of Benue, Gov. Samuel Ortom and his Taraba State counterpart, Gov. Dairus Ishaku, stressing that the intervention of traditional and religious leaders as well as other political leaders have also failed to calm frayed nerves.

He added, “we consider it an unreasonable response by these warring actors. We are not only astounded at this reality, but the further shameful confirmation that the over a year of violence, killings, bloodbath, displacements of hundreds of thousands of people, dislocation of social life and the damaging of economic treasures for a people who are basically agrarian farmers are potent existential threats now and in the nearest future.

“Let us clearly state in very unambiguous terms that nowhere has violence and bloodletting, rather than dialogue resolved any dispute.

“It is not our intention to blame any group of persons or community for the reprehensible conflict. But we desire to appeal to all warring factions to sheathe their swords and embrace peace for the sake of humanity, posterity and God.”

The group therefore pleaded with the Federal Government leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governors of Taraba and Benue states to redouble their efforts by urgently using the powers of Government at their disposal to bring an end to the killings and destruction.

