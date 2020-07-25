TIWA SAVAGE: I want to show the vulnerable side of me

By Sampson Unamka

NIGERIAN superstar, singer Tiwa Savage has revealed why she plans to show a vulnerable side of her personality in her upcoming album. Few weeks after the release of her latest single, ‘Dangerous Love,’ Tiwa has opened up on what fans should expect in her upcoming album, ‘Celia’.

“I want to show a vulnerable side, I want to go to concert and girls are singing their hearts out because they have been through these emotions but it’s still on Afrobeat I want to sing songs that make girls feel sexy, essential or make them wanna be a boss but also vulnerable like we need to speak, our story needs to be told somehow,” the songstress stressed.

The ‘Kele Kele love’ singer also gave a new spin on the male-dominated Afrobeat scene. She explains her new sound and what fans should expect in her upcoming album.

“The sound is so different, it’s a vibe, I feel like I’ve paid my dues enough, I definitely did not want to follow any type of trend, because I want to do what is in my heart.

I want to set my own trend. I’m an R and B lover but I’m also a very soulful person at heart but I love Afrobeat and that’s what this album is about,” she began.

Confident about her musical journey and her new sound, Tiwa said, “I don’t care what is going on anywhere else, I don’t care about what this artist is doing, I’m so confident in my music now, I just feel like it has its own sound, and it sounds like nothing else, yeah this is me, unapologetic.”

On her daring decision to try out her new sound despite the obvious fact that Afrobeats – as been peddled globally – is dominated with male colleagues, she said, “We have so many amazing male African artist across Africa like Sarkodie, Nasty C, Diamond Platinum, Wizkid, Davido, Burna boy everybody, they are amazing and they sing Afrobeat from a male perspective and we love it but I’m like listen they are some things that I need to put on some Afrobeat that my girls are going to be like what!”

With numerous classics, hits, and three albums to her name, Tiwa Savage is currently under the imprint of a globally acclaimed music company, Universal Records. She joined the giant music company after her deal with Don Jazzy owned Mavins Records expired.

Like this: Like Loading...