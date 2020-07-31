Tokyo Olympics: Porbeni calls for private sector support for rowing

Bisi Olaniyi, South South Bureau Chief

PRESIDENT of the Nigeria Rowing, Sailing and Canoeing Federation, Rear Admiral Festus Porbeni (rtd.), has called for more private sector support for rowing, ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

He stated in an online statement that Nigeria’s rowing and sailing teams were the best ever assembled in the history of Nigeria.

Porbeni reiterated that the country won four gold medals from rowing during last year’s All Africa Games in Morocco.

He disclosed that three Nigerians had already qualified for the Olympic Games rowing event in Tokyo next year, while three Nigerians were in the process of qualifying for the rowing event of the next Olympics that would make it six rowers at the next Olympic Games.

The former Minister of Transport, hailed some partners of the Nigeria rowing, especially the Chairman of South Atlantic Petroleum, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd.), and the Group Managing Director of Mutual Benefit Assurance, Akin Ogunbiyi, for their support to Nigeria’s rowing team.

He noted that having rowing representatives at the next Olympics would be a very good opportunity for corporate bodies and brand ambassadors to consider identifying with Nigeria’s rowing team for good local and international publicity, ahead of the Olympic games and the National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State, later this year.

Porbeni added that members of Nigeria’s rowing team were training in isolation camp, in view of the dreaded Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), which greatly affected local and international sports.

