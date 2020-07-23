Daily News Tolulope Arotile laid to rest with full military honours in Abuja. By Diallo Francis 2 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 35 View this post on Instagram Tolulope Arotile laid to rest with full military honours in Abuja. . . #Tolulopearotile #nigerianarmy #byfhp #burial #rip A post shared by Arrayhan Tv (@arrayhantv) on Jul 23, 2020 at 11:37am PDT The post Tolulope Arotile laid to rest with full military honours in Abuja. appeared first on Breaking News. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments