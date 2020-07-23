Tolulope Arotile laid to rest with full military honours in Abuja

Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the first Nigerian female combat helicopter pilot, has been laid to rest with full military honours in Abuja. Arotile died following head injuries sustained when her former classmate at Airforce Secondary School ‘accidentally’ hit her on Monday, July 14. A 21 gun salute was accorded to the slain late flying officer […]

