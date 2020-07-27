Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Are Officially Greek Citizens

American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are officially citizens of Greece as confirmed by the country’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Hanks, 64, and Wilson, 63, appeared in an Instagram post from Prime Minister Mitsotakis, which showed both actors posing with passports alongside Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva Grabowski. “@ritawilson @tomhanks […]

