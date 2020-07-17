Tompolo: ‘Judiciary stood firm for truth’

By Victor Ajihromanus

Renowned industrialist in Delta State, Olaye Messiah Doupade, yesterday, described the victory of Chief Government Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo at the Lagos High Court as the handiwork of God.

Olaye, who spoke in Warri, said the judiciary stood firm for the truth in the face of what he described as daunting challenges.

His words:”Tompolo is our illustrious son and brother. He is a freedom fighter who is fighting for the development of the Niger Delta, which has been facing marginalisation since 1958 when oil was first discovered in commercial quantity in Olobiri, Bayelsa State.

“The court victory has made it clear that our illustrious son, Chief Government Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo, is indeed innocent. He is a victim of political traduccers who are interested in crumbling a very good man for no justifiable reason .

“We, the people of Gbaramatu kingdom, and the Ijaw nation as a whole, are indeed proud of Tompolo. He is a worthy ambassador who is standing in the gap for the struggle for the neglect of the Niger Delta people who are treated like second class citizens in their country.

“The evidence of Tompolo’s magnanimity is obvious every where. For example, we have the Tompolo Educational Foundation, which gives ccholarship to students to the universit, who cannot afford to train themselves due to paucity of funds.Besides ,he is into youth and women empowerment. He empowers them to complement government’s effort at reducing unemployment.

“The Tompolo Foundation also provides healthcare for the less privileged youths, women and the elderly people in Gbaramatu kingdom and beyond.

“When the gallant Isaac Boro of blessed memory started the struggle for the emancipation of the Niger Delta people, this was how the enemies of the region gave him a bad name to justify his repression.

That is why we are saying it in clear voice that Tompolo’s struggle for the region is indeed a commendable one that needs the support of every Niger Deltan. “May I also use this medium to advise those hunting for Tompolo for no reason to turn a new leaf and let the man live his life like every other citizen .

” l congratulate my brother ,High Chief Government Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo. There is joy in out hearts for this significant and historic victory. God alone made it possible by using the instrumentality of the judiciary to prove to the whole world that you are indeed not a criminal but a freedom fighter.”

