Tope Alabi: Story lines determine my soundtrack compositions

By Sampson Unamka

GOSPEL singer Tope Alabi has explained what determines the content of the soundtracks she produces for several Yoruba films.

Alabi while speaking to comedian Woli Arole on the ChatroomwithWoliArole show, she narrated how she creates soundtrack.

She said: “Some I hear the story of the movie over the phone, some I watch the movies, some I listen to the title of the movie while Sunday Soyinka Korede films that time once I hear the title I will just think of what I can do about it, then they are some that once they narrate the story to me on a two minutes call and that will be like a 1 hour or an hour and a half work.

The fact that people say they sometimes know where the story is going once my the listen to my sound track on a movie, I don’t know how they get to conclude where the story is going because I make sure my first caption they don’t understand what is going on then second song which is the middle song talks about what is happening in the movie at that particular time then end credit which happens to be what happened at that time then people can think feel like they understand where its going to but it doesn’t mean.

“People have enjoyed the sound track till the point that they feel they know where the story is going.

If you watch some Yoruba movies you already know where it is going to end because they don’t keep their suspense, most Yoruba movies don’t keep their suspense and they are some that keep theirs, then they’re some movies that do not need to keep their suspense or even give the viewers suspense but I have to work towards I see or hear, some stories just go normal to help some people, some stories want to edify some things, some stories want to teach some people morals, some stories want to bring in some suspense in, when I see there is a suspense in the movie I can never sing for viewers to know what happened.

I don’t do sound track for people to understand the story, I do my sound track according to the story line that’s how I do it”said Alabi.

Alabi, however, noted that in recent times she has been busy and not had time to really make some movie sound tracks.

Alabi also known as Ore ti o common, who is also an actress, can be described as one of the pacesetter of soundtracks in the Yoruba film industry and has composed over 350 soundtracks credited to her name till date.

