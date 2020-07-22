Traditional ruler fakes abduction to avoid arrest in Nasarawa — Police

A traditional ruler, Ardo of Udege, Alhaji Muhammad Dankawo was alleged to have faked his abduction to evade arrest by the Police.

It was reported that the traditional ruler was kidnapped by gunmen in Udege Development Area of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State

Daily Trust gathered his abductors reportedly demanded a ransom of N7m for his release.

But the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Longe refuted the claim.

He said, “The man was not abducted. We are looking for him to arrest him, we are going to arrest him. We have arrested him before for allegedly giving kidnappers information”.

When contacted, Chairman of the Local Government, Alhaji Muhammed Otto did not respond to calls.

