Tragedy As Three Top Nigerian Government Officials Die Of COVID-19 Complications in 24 Hours

Three prominent Nigerian government officials have died of coronavirus complications within a space of 24 hours.

They are the NCDC Supervisor of Zamfara State, J. Shalanga, the former Director of LASIMRA (Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency), Chief Jide Odekunle and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University, who also serves as the Vice-Chairman, Benue State Action Committee on COVI-19, Professor Godwin Achinge.

The three officials were reported to have died on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

According to reports, Achinge, who is the vice-chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, died on Sunday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Jos where he was receiving treatment.

The Deputy vice-chancellor, Achinge’s Covid-19 status was confirmed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state hours before his death.

On the other hand, Shalanga, the state supervisor of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Zamfara, supervised the spread and control of the virus in the state.

His death was confirmed by Zamfara state commissioner of health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, who said the NCDC supervisor fell sick and was rushed to Yariman Bakura Specialist hospital Gusau for treatment. He died on the way.

Meanwhile, Chief Odekunle, who until his death was the Bobagunwa of Egbaland, died on Sunday at the age of 53 at the Onikan isolation centre in Lagos state.

