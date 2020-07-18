World News

Travel Is Bouncing Back, but Tourists Stick Close to Home

In many parts of the world, travelers are out and about again. But they are staying largely in their own countries, driving a welcomed rebound in tourism as few have the ability to venture off to faraway destinations.

