The tough certainty of death as the expected end of every mortal was succinctly driven home by Williams Shakespeare in one of his enduring works, ‘Julius Ceaser’, in the following words: “Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste of death but once. Of all the wonders that I yet have heard, […]

The post Tribute to pa Ayo Fasanmi appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...