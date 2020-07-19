Troops eliminate top Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders, others – Maj.Gen. John Enenche

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have eliminated top commanders and members of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in recent encounters in the northeast, according to Defence Headquarters.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.Gen.John Enenche , disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. Maj.Gen.John Enenche Enenche disclosed that the troops had on July 17, killed six terrorists at Kolofata, a community on Republic of Cameroon border, in an attempt to cross towards Sambisa Forest axis.

He said that weapons and equipment recovered from the terrorists include three AK47 rifles, a Magazine with 48 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Honda car, one motorcycle and eight bicycles.

Other items recovered include three mobile phones with multiple SIM and memory cards as well as five copies of the Holy Qur’an, among others.

Maj.Gen.John Enenche added that the troops also intercepted a letter written in Hausa Language, addressed to Abu Fatima, one of the top Boko Haram commanders, documents and other logistics.

“Shortly after the successful operation, the enemy communication intercept confirmed killing of a top Boko Haram Commander named Sayinna and other fighters during the encounter.

“The other slayed terrorists were suspected to be Imam and Mansur to Abu Fatima who hibernate in Sambisa Forest,” he said.

According to him, troops continue their onslaught on the terrorists in the northeast, killing eight prominent leaders of the sect in their futile attempt to infiltrate Army Super Camp, Damasak.

Maj.Gen.John Enenche noted that with troops’ doggedness, superior fire power and maneuvering skills, the terrorists were devastated and the rest escaped in total disarray.

According to him, the success of the military, since the turn of the year 2020 is causing confusion and disharmony in the insurgents’ camp

“This is evident by the frequent changes in ISWAP leadership within a short period of time, and this is largely due to the several losses inflicted on them by own troops in both men, weapons and equipment,” he said.

Maj.Gen.John Enenche said that top Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP leaders were killed during the encounter at Damasak and buried by the terrorists at Goski village in the early hours of July 3.

He listed the commanders to include: Tumbun Dabino (Ba Issoufou), Tumbun Bororo (Amir Batam), Tumbun Jaki (Almustapha), Tumbun Bagaruwa (Modou Kollo), Dogon Tchoukou (Issah), Tumbun Rakke (Mustapha Woulama) Tumbun Dila (Boukar Kowa) and Tumbun Mita (Abou Aisha).

Enenche stressed that series of successes so far recorded had led to several of the insurgents surrendering in their numbers.

He revealed that the insurgents voluntarily admitted that the insurgency was driven more by quest for money, power, greed and criminality, and less of any ideology.

The spokesman said the military high command has commended the security agencies operating in the northeast for the sustained successful operations.

“They are further urged to remain resolute and maintain the momentum of onslaught against the enemies of our country,” he said

