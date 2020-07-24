DHQ says the troops in different theatres of operation across the north killed the terrorists and bandits in the last one week.
The post Troops kill bandits, terrorists in different encounters in North –DHQ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
DHQ says the troops in different theatres of operation across the north killed the terrorists and bandits in the last one week.
The post Troops kill bandits, terrorists in different encounters in North –DHQ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Comments