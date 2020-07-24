Daily News

Troops kill bandits, terrorists in different encounters in North –DHQ

By
0
Post Views: Visits 30

DHQ says the troops in different theatres of operation across the north killed the terrorists and bandits in the last one week.

The post Troops kill bandits, terrorists in different encounters in North –DHQ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Why insecurity persists in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai

Previous article

Naira weakens marginally to dollar

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News