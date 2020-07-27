Daily News

Trump’s national security adviser tests positive for COVID-19

By Alao Abiodun

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has tested positive for COVID-19.

O’Brien is said to be experiencing “mild symptoms” and is “self-isolating and working from a secured location off site,” according to a statement to the press from the White House.

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow also told reporters that one of O’Brien’s daughters contracted the infectious diseases.

According to reports, O’Brien, Trump’s fourth national security adviser, has been largely out of sight during the coronavirus pandemic

