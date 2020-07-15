The Turkish ambassador to Nigeria, Melih Ulueren, Wednesday, sought the collaboration of Nigerian government in crippling businesses belonging to the alleged mastermind of the July 15, 2016, aborted coup attempt in Turkey. Noting that terrorism is the greatest enemy to humanity and peaceful co-existence Ambassador Ulueren emphasized that irrespective of their names and countries they […]

The post Turkish seeks Nigeria’s collaboration in fighting global terrorism appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...