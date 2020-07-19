Twitter has taken down a campaign-style video retweeted by President Donald Trump after rock group Linkin Park issued a cease-and-desist order over the unauthorized use of their music, media reports said.

The video, which featured a cover of the band’s 2001 hit “In the End,” was posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted on Saturday by Trump.

The tweet now says: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Linkin Park said they did not authorize the use of their music by Trump or his campaign.

“Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorise his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued,” the rock group said on Twitter.

The group’s late lead singer Chester Bennington was outspoken in his disapproval of the Republican president.

“Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in,” Bennington tweeted in 2017.

Linkin Park are not the first band to take issue with the president’s use of their music. The Rolling Stones last month threatened legal action against Trump if he does not stop using their songs at his campaign rallies.

Queen, Rihanna, Aerosmith, Adele, Neil Young, Dexys Midnight Runners, Panic! at the Disco and the family of the late Tom Petty have also complained about Trump’s use of their music.

Entertainment industry bible Variety said commentators had noted the pro-Trump video’s bizarre choice of “In the End,” whose lyrics include the chorus: “I tried so hard, And got so far, But in the end, It doesn’t even matter.”

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

The post Twitter removes Trump retweet video after Linkin Park complain appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...