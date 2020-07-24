Two Arrested for Rape, Death of Neighbour’s Wife

Katsina State Police Command have arrested two men, Faisal Lawal and Abba Nasiru, for allegedly raping and killing their neighbour’s wife in the state.

The two men who are twenty years old each, are from Kakumi village in Baure Local Government Area of Katsina State.

They were alleged to have raped and murdered a housewife in the village.

The Spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the development on Friday.

He said the duo, on May 11, 2020, scaled the fence of the house of one of their neighbours, Yunusa Adamu about 1 am and allegedly raped his (Adamu) wife, Hajiya Adamu.

They were said to have killed the woman after they had raped her when they discovered that she recognized one of them.

Adamu was said not to be at home when the men carried out the act.

The Command’s spokesman said, “On the 11, May 2020 during the Ramadan, and about 1 a.m, the duo of Faisal Lawal, 20 and Abba Nasiru, 20 scaled the fence of the house of one Yunusa Adamu, entered his house and forcefully had carnal knowledge of his wife. Having recognized that the woman recognized them, they now slaughtered her like a ram.”

It was learnt that the clothes Lawal wore during the incident were also recovered with bloodstains while he was also said to be jittery when the deceased was being buried.

The police also revealed that the deceased handset was recovered from Nasiru.

SP Isah said the two men who were already in police custody would face rape and culpable homicide charges.

