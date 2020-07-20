Two die in Anambra auto crash

Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Two persons lost their lives on Monday in a fatal accident along Mike Ojegbo road in Obosi, Anambra State.

The accident which occurred around 9am near the Police station in the area, involved five vehicles.

One of the vehicles, an articulated truck went up in flames immediately after the crash.

The Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Pascal Anigbo, confirmed the incident, saying the crash occurred near the Police station in the area.

Details shortly..

Like this: Like Loading...