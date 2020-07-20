Daily News

Two die in Anambra auto crash

By
0
Post Views: Visits 82

Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Two persons lost their lives on Monday in a fatal accident along Mike Ojegbo road in Obosi, Anambra State.

The accident which occurred around 9am near the Police station in the area, involved five vehicles.

One of the vehicles, an articulated truck went up in flames immediately after the crash.

READ ALSO: Two killed, injured 12 in Anambra auto crash

The Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Pascal Anigbo, confirmed the incident, saying the crash occurred near the Police station in the area.

Details shortly..

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Reveals Identity Of Class Mate Who Knocked Down Tolulope Arotile

Previous article

Oil prices fall as COVID-19 infections rise

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News